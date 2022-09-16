Maxim Group Cuts WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Price Target to $7.00

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 189.26% from the company’s previous close.

WISeKey International Stock Up 1.7 %

WKEY stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

