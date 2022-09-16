McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $205,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

AMT traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $246.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $253.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.