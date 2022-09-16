McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $205,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %
AMT traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $246.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $253.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
