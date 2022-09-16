Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lowered by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 178,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

