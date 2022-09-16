Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

NASDAQ META opened at $149.55 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $373.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,953 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

