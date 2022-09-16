Mettalex Trading Down 7.2% This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $177,040.83 and approximately $7,782.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

About Mettalex

Mettalex launched on September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com.

Buying and Selling Mettalex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

