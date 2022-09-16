MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 32.1% This Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $101,041.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 451,515,662 coins and its circulating supply is 174,213,734 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

