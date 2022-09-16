MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 5.2%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $390.00 and last traded at $412.85. Approximately 178,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 209,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.42.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.35 and a 200-day moving average of $440.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

