Microtuber (MCT) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Microtuber has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $37,185.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.92 or 0.07234660 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00071545 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Microtuber Profile

Microtuber (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

