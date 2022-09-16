Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.44. 5,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,018. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

