Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading Up 2.8%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.82 and last traded at $92.28. Approximately 1,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

