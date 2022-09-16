Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HIE stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

