Min Li Sells 20,000 Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) CFO Min Li sold 20,000 shares of Gulf Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

GURE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.68. 1,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.25. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

