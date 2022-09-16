Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.61

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $410.54 million and $11.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.57 or 0.33338421 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00102841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 676,891,060 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.