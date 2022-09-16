Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.95

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and traded as low as $24.52. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 1,371 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

