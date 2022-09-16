MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) PT Lowered to GBX 680

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 680 ($8.22) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

GLE stock opened at GBX 490 ($5.92) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 557.62. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 433 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £285.70 million and a PE ratio of 790.32.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.19%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($62,832.29). In related news, insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,832.29). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills bought 500,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 510,037 shares of company stock valued at $262,719,610.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.