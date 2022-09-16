MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Up 218.8% in August

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMEX stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.11. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.85.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

About MMEX Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

MMEX Resources Corporation engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar-powered modular refineries producing clean fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture. It intends to produce green and/or blue hydrogen with the option of hydrogen conversion to ammonia or methanol. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.