Modus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 46,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $522.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.99. The company has a market cap of $489.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

