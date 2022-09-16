Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.83

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.83 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 195.40 ($2.36). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 188.20 ($2.27), with a volume of 789,936 shares.

MONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market cap of £996.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,688.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

