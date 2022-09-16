Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 74,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,103. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

