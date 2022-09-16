Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.65 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $485.07. 5,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,618. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

