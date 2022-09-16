Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 10,727 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 72.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 11,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 182,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,717,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.