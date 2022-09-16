Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Movado Group worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $668.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

