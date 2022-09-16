M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

CSSE opened at $8.50 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

