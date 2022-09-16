M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $293,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:ITA opened at $99.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

