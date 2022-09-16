M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,624 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $219.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

