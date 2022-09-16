MTC Wealth Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MTC Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,248 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.3% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $241.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.77.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.