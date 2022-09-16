MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 201.9% in August

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the August 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MTN Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTNOY stock remained flat at $7.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. MTN Group has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTN Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.