MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.67.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTUAY stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $121.66.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

