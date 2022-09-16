My Personal CFO LLC Acquires Shares of 101,263 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,000. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 5.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. 33,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

