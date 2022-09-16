MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.
MYTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance
MYTE stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
