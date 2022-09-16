MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

MYTE stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,640 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

