Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,947.0 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $23.72 during midday trading on Friday. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Nabtesco had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $554.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.04 million.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

