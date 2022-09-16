Nanosynth Group (LON:NNN) Trading Down 5.3%

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 5,597,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,950,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Nanosynth Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £11.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

Get Nanosynth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gareth Cave purchased 833,333 shares of Nanosynth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($10,069.27).

Nanosynth Group Company Profile

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosynth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosynth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.