NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 244,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 54,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,165. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

