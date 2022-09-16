Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Stock Price Up 1%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 895,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 756,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
