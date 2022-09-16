Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Stock Price Up 1%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 895,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 756,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 309,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.