NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88.93 million and $3.17 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 273.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.30 or 0.58910843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol was first traded on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.