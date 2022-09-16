Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 258,475 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $81,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $237.80. 349,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day moving average of $245.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

