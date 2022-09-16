Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of ABT opened at $105.06 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

