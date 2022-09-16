New Capital Management LP Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.82. 256,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

