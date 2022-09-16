New Capital Management LP Invests $69,000 in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Activity

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,932.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,331,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,929,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,932.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $134,300. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 30,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

