New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,000 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 88,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,441. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

