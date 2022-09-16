New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.28.

