New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $39.42. 579,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

