Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $70,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.