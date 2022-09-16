Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.