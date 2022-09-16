Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 231,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,586. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,415.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 235,471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 13.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

