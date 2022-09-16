Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading 1.7% Higher

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.11. 107,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,730,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Newmont Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

