NextCapital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,155 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $85,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,985. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

