NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 10.1%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 1,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 579,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $822.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $408,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 799.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 732,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 553.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 76,359 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

