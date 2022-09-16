NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

