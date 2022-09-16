NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

